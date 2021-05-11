Angila Mertz

Funeral services for Angila Urai Mertz, 80, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Mertz died May 7, 2021, in Killeen, from complications related to the muscle disorder dermatomyositis.
She was born Jan. 1, 1941, in Thailand.
She arrived in the United States in December 1970, where she married the love of her life of 50 years, Carl Mertz.
She was a dedicated mother and wife, caring for her family and her children’s friends.
When Carl was deployed to Germany, she remained in Harker Heights, took responsibility for the home and cared for their two children until he returned.
She also had a passion for bingo and was well known in that community.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Mertz; children Matthew Mertz and Beverly Cline; family Roger Cline (son-in-law) and Laura Mertz (daughter-in-law); grandchildren Ethan Cline, Ivan Cline and Madeline Mertz; and brother Wat Kaew Ka-Yan.
A viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
