Funeral services for Anginald “Ann” Fletcher, 72, of Temple, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Fletcher died Oct. 5, 2020.
She was born May 23, 1948, in Talladega, Alabama, to the union of Neil and Jennie H. Holloway.
Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
