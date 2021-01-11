A celebration of life for Anita Battino, 88, of Killeen, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Battino was born March 12, 1932, in Germany. She died Dec. 22, 2020, in Killeen.
Mrs. Battino is reunited with her beloved husband, Marty. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.
