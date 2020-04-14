Ann Marie Rea

A private graveside service, due to COVID-19 restrictions, for Ann Marie (Lusty) Rea, will be held at a later date at Live Oak Cemetery, near Killeen, with the Rev. Dick Elwood officiating.
Mrs. Rea died April 13, 2020.
She was born Sept. 9, 1944.
Ann, a descendant of Hoover-McBryde-Turnbo Bell County pioneers, was born and raised in Killeen.
She graduated from Killeen High School in 1963 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1968 and later, a master’s in education/administration from Sam Houston State College in Huntsville.
Ann worked in the Houston area as a teacher at CyFair ISD, and in 1976 began her career in Houston ISD. She enjoyed different jobs in that district, including her favorite as principal at Almeda Elementary until her retirement in 2002 after 34 years in the field of education.
Following retirement, Ann moved to Fredericksburg where she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Dennis Rea. They were married in 2007 and enjoyed life together in the hill country they both loved.
Ann was a member of St. John the Divine in Houston and St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg.
She played bridge, loved her pets and enjoyed going to the ranch to check on the cows and watch the sunset. She was an active member of Bible studies, Texas Retired Teachers Association, TX Exes and FBG Historical Society.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dennis, and wonderful step-children and grandchildren; numerous cousins and special friends who were always there for her over the years.
Preceding Ann in death are her parents, Addie Lea Hoover Lusty of Killeen and Harry George Lusty of San Saba, and her beloved son, Richard Lane Jr. of Houston.
Arrangements are being directed by Schaetter Funeral Home, Inc, 301 E. San Antonio St., Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barnabas, FBG Food Pantry or the Needs Council.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.
