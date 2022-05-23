Memorial services for Ann Murdoch-Rowe, 70, of Nolanville will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church.
Ms. Murdoch-Rowe died May 20, 2022. She was born March 12, 1952, to Mamie Alita Manning and Arthur Lee Townsend in Killeen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home Chapel in Temple, who is in charge of arrangements.
