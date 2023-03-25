Ann Shrewsbury

Funeral services for Ann Wesson Shrewsbury, 72, of Harker Heights, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. A private burial will follow the service.
Mrs. Shrewsbury died March 19, 2023, at the Corpus Christi Medical Center – Bay Area, Texas.
She was born Sept. 13, 1950, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Ann was the daughter of the late Nora Nettles Wesson and the late Thomas Euel Wesson, both of Harker Heights, and formerly of Temple. Ann was raised a U.S. Army dependent and traveled the world in her youth, living in Oklahoma, Texas, Pennsylvania, Italy and Germany. She was a 1968 graduate of Würzburg American High School in Würzburg, Germany.
She attended Texas Christian University, where she was a member of Chi Omega and graduated with a degree in Home Economics in 1972. She worked as a nutritionist with Texas Power & Light in Mineral Wells upon graduation.
She married the late David Alan Shrewsbury, Major, U.S. Army, Retired, on Aug. 30, 1975. She and David welcomed a son, Benton Wesson Shrewsbury, in 1978 and Ann served as a proud homemaker and dedicated U.S. Army spouse until David retired from the service in 1992. Their military family career saw the family stationed in Texas, Georgia, West Virginia and Germany.
Making their home in Harker Heights at the end of David’s U.S. Army career, Ann began substitute teaching in the Killeen Independent School District in the early 1990s. She embraced a passion for mentoring and developing young people by accepting a full-time role at Killeen High School as a Family & Consumer Sciences educator in 1998. She spent 18 years at Killeen High School — where she was a much loved, celebrated and decorated educator — retiring in 2016.
Mrs. Shrewsbury is survived by her son, Benton Wesson Shrewsbury; daughter-in-law, Melissa Webb Shrewsbury; granddaughter, Nora Margaret Shrewsbury; granddaughter, Eliza Susanne Shrewsbury; grandson, Webb Davis Shrewsbury, all of Dallas; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
