Ann Underwood

Ann Juette Underwood, 84, of Killeen, died Aug. 5, 2022.
Ms. Underwood was born in Ironton, Ohio, to Clyde and Sara Wilburn.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 6:53 pm
Ann Juette Underwood, 84, of Killeen, died Aug. 5, 2022.
Ms. Underwood was born in Ironton, Ohio, to Clyde and Sara Wilburn.
For over 35 years, Ann was an accomplished insurance office manager. She enjoyed gardening, travelling, shopping, and the occasional lucky casino trip. Family and pets were Ann’s brightest lights in her life.
The family thanks Maryjane and the entire staff of The Cottages at Chandler Creek for giving Mom the special care needed in her final days.
Ms. Underwood was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Donald Underwood.
She is survived by her daughter, Sara Elizabeth (Larry) Neely; her sister, Carol Jean (Albert) Clayton; and her niece, Carol Ann (Tom) Rucker.
Beck Funeral Home in Pflugerville is in charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.