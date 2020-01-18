Services for Anna Christina Horn will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mrs. Horn died Jan. 9, 2020, in Harker Heights. She was born July 25, 1937, to Josef and Margarete Platzer in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and her parents.
Survivors include her sons, Joseph, John and Stephon Horn; daughter, Melinda Horn; granddaughter, Alexandria Horn; grandson, Logan Horn; sister, Maria Winkler; brother, George Platzer; niece, Christina Watts; and nephews Karl and Beppi Winkler.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
