A celebration of life for Anna Gertrude Escamilla, 81, of Killeen will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
A committal service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A celebration of life for Anna Gertrude Escamilla, 81, of Killeen will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
A committal service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Escamilla died on Dec. 8, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family after a long, valiant fight with cancer.
She was born in Koblenz, Germany in 1941, to parents Johann and Rosa Hohl, as the youngest of 4 siblings.
She grew up in Koblenz, and at 18 she met and married an Army soldier, Amador Escamilla. She came to America and received her citizenship, something she was very proud of. She worked for the school district in New Mexico, and several jobs throughout her years. Married for 47 years, she moved numerous times in 20 years, finally ending in Killeen. She raised 3 daughters, Irma, Diana and Rebecca.
She was all about traditions, and how to have fun, and a lot of tough love and wisdom to share. She was an unfailing source of strength for her entire family, up to her very last moments. She never turned anyone away in need. A true friend to all, and taught us all the importance of family and love. She is dancing in heaven, pain and worry free.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Erich, Hans, and Gustav Hohl. Her brother in law Werner Stoyer. Her husband, Amador Escamilla. Her daughter, Margaritha Irma Garza, and son in law Abel Garza.
She is survived by her sister Theresa (Resi) Stoyer, her daughters Diana Escamilla, and Rebecca Escamilla-Garza and son in law Pete Garza, Jr. her grandchildren, Victoria and husband Edwin Ferrer, Jason Garza, and wife Daphne Jones, Jessica Garza and wife Kisha Garza, Justin Garza and wife Nisha Roberts, Joshua Garza, and wife Chailea Garza, Destiny Grace Garza, and Vincent Garza, and Parris Toliver. And her great grandchildren, Jaxson and JJ Malone, Marley Garza,Kinzlee Garza and Kash Garza, Leila, Bella, and Hope Garza, and Joshua Pete (Petey) Garza.
It was her desire that her service not be a somber occasion, but a celebration of her life, and no black to be worn.
Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the celebration at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.