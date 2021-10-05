Anna Grimme

Private memorial services for Anna “Ann” Marie Tabbert Grimme, 81, of Temple are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Ms. Grimme died on Sept. 26, 2021, at a local hospital. Ann was born in Ausbach (Hohenroda), Hessen, Germany on June 22, 1940.
She was a kind and brave woman who faced and overcame adversity but was never defined by it. An “I love you” or a warm hug with her could make everything feel right.
In the early 1960s, Ann immigrated to the United States as a young woman and wife of an American soldier. After living in various places, Ann moved to Copperas Cove, Texas, in 1974.
Survivors include her daughter Sharon Lynn Albany; son David John Grimme and his wife, Joyce; grandson Conrad; two sisters, Elisabeth Tabbert and Margarethe Kutzer, and their families. She is deeply missed by her loving children and grandchild and other family.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
