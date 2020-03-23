Anna Mae Lewis

A private graveside service for Anna Mae (Poffenbarger) Lewis, 97, of Gatesville, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Lewis died March 21, 2020. She was born on Jan. 8, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Mary McCabe Poffenbarger.
She attended school in Dayton, Ohio, and took lessons at the Arthur Murray dance studio after graduation.
Mrs. Lewis moved to New Mexico to pursue her civil service career, where she met the love of her life, Bill Lewis. They married on Nov. 4, 1949, while he was stationed in Alamogordo, New Mexico. They also welcomed their first child just over a year later.
As a military family often do, they moved to many different duty stations to include Baltimore, Maryland, where they added their second child, and Anchorage, Alaska, where their last child was born. She spent years supporting her husband at many Air Force duty stations. When they moved to San Antonio, Bill decided to retire.
Since dancing was a passion of hers, Anna Mae and Bill could be seen at the Randolph Air Force Base square dancing club.
Her love of the Lord grew after she married Bill, which led her to share that love with her family and community by helping grow Eisenhower Road Baptist Church into a thriving ministry. Her devotion to Christ was apparent through volunteering at church as a Sunday school and VBS teacher.
In 1984, they moved to Central Texas and were active in First Baptist Church of Gatesville and Pearl Baptist Church. There she continued her membership in the WMU and church choir and helped with the Clothes Closet at FBC Gatesville.
In 2002, they took on the pleasure of helping raise their grandson, Buddy, who brought so much joy and energy to their lives. At the thriving young age of 85, you could see Anna Mae playing soccer outside with Buddy. Her devotion to him was precious and an example of her everlasting love of Jesus.
Anna Mae was instrumental in developing the love of Christ in her children and grandchildren. She wanted to share a special message to her family and friends with one of her favorite scriptures Proverbs 3: 5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”
Mrs. Lewis wants the family to remember all the wonderful times they had when they were together.
Survivors include her children, Audrey Murldean Brown and husband, Kyle, William “Sonny” Gilbert Lewis, Jr., Mary Elizabeth Hope; grandchildren and spouses, Tricia Alexander (Steven), Rachel Sizemore (Robert), Candice Mieras (Robert), Kaylene Hope, and William “Buddy” Lewis III, Kyle Brown Jr., Michelle Sayers (Travis); great-grandchildren, Samantha, Mathew, and Kaitlyn Alexander, Michael, Heather, Clarissa, and Coleton Sizemore, Jaidan and Bryton Mieras, Shelby and Shannon Sayers; great-great-granddaughter to be, Elizabeth Sigurani, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Lewis; and brother, Bill Poffenbarger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pearl Baptist Church.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
