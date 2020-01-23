A graveside service for Anna Marie Yeates, 91, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Killeen Cemetery.
Mrs. Yeates died Jan. 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born May 6, 1928, in Austria, the third of four children.
Following World War II, she met and married American soldier Stephen A. Yeates (retired master sergeant, deceased) in Salzburg, Austria. While stationed in Europe, the couple had three children before eventually settling in Killeen. Mrs. Yeates continued to live in the Killeen area for over 56 years.
During her time in Texas, Anna celebrated becoming a U.S. citizen in 1968. She cherished her career working civil service on Fort Hood, while simultaneously raising her children and supporting her family.
Survivors include her three children, Stephen H. Yeates of Port Neches Groves, Tommy L. Yeates of Beaumont, and Audrey M. Walter of Salado; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Anna was preceded by her siblings and husband.
She is remembered as a loving, hardworking wife and mother and as an inspiration to her family to always persevere, no matter what.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
