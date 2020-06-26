Graveside services for Annette Bruellisauer, 67, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Bruellisauer died June 12, 2020, in Temple. She was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Rising Star, Texas, to the late Elmer and Minnie Cloud Roberts.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.