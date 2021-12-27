Services for Annie Ruth Riley, 96, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Southside Church of Christ in Killeen, followed by her burial at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Riley died Dec. 21, 2021.
She was born Nov. 9, 1925.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Riley, her daughter, Debra Reece, her sisters, Dorothy Tuey and Leita Douglas.
