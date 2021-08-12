A memorial graveside service with honors for Anthony F. Norfolk, 57, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Norfolk died Aug. 7, 2021.
He was born Jan. 18, 1964, to Francisco Javier Acosta and Joanne Marie Donofiro in Imperial Beach, California, and was raised by his proud stepfather, Richard Norfolk.
Tony joined the United States Army, and when he returned home from basic training he married Wendy Albrecht, his junior high sweetheart, on Nov. 10, 1981. They had two children during their seven years of marriage.
He served for 10 years before returning to the San Diego area. Tony worked in the Bay Area as a generator mechanic before moving to Texas in 2017 to be closer to family. Once he moved to Texas, he worked on Fort Hood as an electrician with Wesley Crow. Tony was a proud patriot who loved being a grandpa to his grandkids.
Survivors include his children, Malissa Rico and husband, Francisco, Anthony R. Norfolk and wife, Danevia; brothers, David Norfolk and wife, Nancy, Paul Norfolk; sister, Leslie Norfolk; and eight grandchildren, Gwendolyn Norfolk, Isabella Norfolk, Kenzy Norfolk, A.J. Norfolk, Liliana Rico, Lucilia Rico, Francisco Rico, Jr., Ricardo Rico, and Jennifer Dupuy, husband Barry and children Blaire Dupuy and Abel Dupuy.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today, at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, followed by cremation.
