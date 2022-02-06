Funeral services for retired Sgt. Maj. Anthony Stepan, 74, of Killeen, will be held on Feb. 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. There will be a graveside ceremony with an Army Chaplain officiating, along with the Honor Guard.
Mr. Stepan died on Jan. 11, 2022, at his home in Killeen surrounded by his loving wife and two sons.
Anthony was born September 6, 1947, to Anton and Anne Pauline (Bobence) Stepan in Soudan, Mn.
He was a 1965 graduate of Tower-Soudan High School.
He enlisted in the Army in 1968 and became a UH 1 helicopter crew chief. He deployed to Vietnam from December of 1968 through May of 1970.
On January 16, 1971, he married the love of his life, Cynthia S Aho, his wife of 50 years.
Anthony and Cynthia raised two sons during their 28 years in the military. They had 21 different addresses from various military assignments, ranging from Frankfurt, Germany to Oahu, Hawaii.
In 1997, Anthony retired from active-duty military, but continued his federal service with the US Postal Service. During his military and postal career, Anthony made many friends, meeting some of the most wonderful people along his travels. He retired from the US postal service in September 2016.
Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Anne Stepan of Soudan, Mn., and his sister, Janice Bagwell of Eastland, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Stepan of Killeen, Texas sons: Jamie (Jennifer) Stepan of Victoria, Mn.; Corey Stepan (Rebecca Howard) of Kempner, Texas; grandchildren: Kate and Kyle Stepan of Victoria, Mn.; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Anthony leaves special friends Tom Young of Georgetown, Texas, and Auggie and Terry Sclevack, of Hutto, Texas.
