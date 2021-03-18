Funeral services for Antione Lavoisier McGowan, 49, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Rivers of the Living Waters Church, 508 North Gray Street, in Killeen.
Mr. McGowan died March 7, 2021. He was born Feb. 28, 1972.
Visitation is from 7 to 9 p.m. today at The Rivers of the Living Waters Church in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.