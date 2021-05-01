Antonia Taimanglo

Private family services for Antonia Pangelinan Taimanglo, 79, of Killeen, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Taimanglo died April 28, 2021.
She was born Sept. 2, 1941, to Pedro Muna Pangelinan and Asuncion Leon Guerrero Manibusan in Tamuning, Guam.
She was known for her work at the Carpet Store in Guam.
Antonia is famous for her baking. She would provide her special baking for events at church or in the community she would take care of everyone.
She was very involved in Church activities and especially the Fatima Rosary Group at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Antonia Pangelinan Taimanglo was preceded in death by her Parents, Pedro and Asuncion Pangelinan; her Brother, Pedro Pangelinan and her Sister, Priscilla Santos.
Survivors include her Husband Galo Taimanglo; her Children, Geraldine M. Pangelinan (Killeen), Jesse M. Pangelinan (Guam), James and Lori Wusstig (Guam), Barbara Wusstig (California), Kenneth and Rhoda Wusstig (Guam), Elizabeth Wusstig Epps (Killeen), Joan and Gordon Ciano (Hawaii), Melissa Taitano (Guam) and Luke Taitano (Guam) and numerous Grand and Great Grand Children; her Sister, Theophelia (Faye) P. Camacho; her Brother, Joaquin M. Pangelinan.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.