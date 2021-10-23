Antony Bevel, 60, of Killeen died Oct. 17, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Bevel was born Feb. 4, 1961, in Michigan, the son of Betty Pier. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and the United States Army.
Antony was preceded in death by his wife, Martine Bevel.
Survivors include two daughters, Chandon Bevel, of Killeen, and Solange Bevel of Colorado; two brothers, Hunter, of North Carolina, and Jason, of Ohio; three grandchildren, Leahmya Bevel, Talaya Hall and Ryker Wellman.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
