Services for April Diann Larson, 42, of Killeen are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Ms. Larson died June 3, 2021, at a local hospital.
She was born May 15, 1979, to Cyril Cavanaugh and Glinda Kay Lambert-Cavanaugh in Covington, Louisiana.
