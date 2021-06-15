Services for April Diann Cavanaugh-Larson Hoover, 42, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Assembly of God in Troy. Cremation will follow.
Mrs. Hoover died June 3, 2021, at a local hospital.
She was born 15, 1979, in Covington, Louisiana.
Visitation is at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
