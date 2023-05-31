Arbie Robinett

Private graveside services for Arbie Dee “AD” Robinett will be held in Lampasas.
He was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Izora.
Often referred to as the sweetest, kindest man that most people had ever known, AD grew up on a small farm near Kempner. He was a loyal friend, mentor, perfectionist and advisor to everyone he met.
He passed peacefully at sunset on the evening of May 28. AD will join his wife, Cleo, who went to be with the Lord in February 2017.
At age 19 in 1951, AD married his high school sweetheart, Cleo McGehee, and joined the U.S. Navy that same year. AD served four years on the USS Tratheon as a Radar Man fighting in the Korean War while Cleo remained in Virginia Beach.
Upon returning from service, AD & Cleo settled in Lubbock, where he was a lineman for Southwestern Bell; then he and Cleo moved to Killeen in 1959 with their two small children.
In Killeen, AD joined his father-in-law Tom McGehee in the butane and propane business, and soon expanded into air conditioning services and a full-scale hardware store. AD operated the Killeen Hardware and Propane business with Cleo from 1968 to 1995, which gave him the ability to fix anything and everything. During their time in Killeen, AD served on the Killeen City Council, and they were both very active with the First Baptist Church.
In 1995, AD & Cleo retired to Lake LBJ in Oak Ridge Estates. AD immediately became involved in everything Oak Ridge, maintaining and improving the neighborhood, and always reaching out to assist anyone in the neighborhood with projects.
Their home in Oak Ridge filled the summertime with their grandchildren, teaching them how to fish, ski and enjoy the lake life. AD was always ready to take on a new chore or activity with his grandkids, and always there to tell them right from wrong. His kindness, generosity and love will be remembered by all who had the privilege to have known him.
Mr. Robinett is survived by his daughter Amanda and her husband Brad Nelsen, of Austin; grandchildren, Austin Nelsen with wife Kheili and greatgrandson Wylder, Carson Nelsen with wife Jordan and great-grandson Otto, and granddaughter Hailey Nelsen, in Dallas; his son, Alton Robinett of Marietta, Georgia; and grandchildren Alex Robinett with fiancé Jiney, and Zachary Robinett with wife Hillary.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangments. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Robinett family.
