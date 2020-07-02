Ardis Grissett

Funeral services for Ardis Arnetta Grissett, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Grissett died June 24, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Jan. 15, 1943, in Emory, Texas.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Due to current Covid-19 regulations, 6 feet of social distancing will be expected and enforced. Face masks are required to enter the premises.
