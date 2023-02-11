Funeral services for Sgt. Maj. Armando Carrillo Villarreal will be held at noon Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Villarreal died Jan. 28, 2023, in Killeen.
He was born Jan. 9, 1930, in Nuevo Laredo, Taumalipas, Mexico, to Mr. Pablo Villarreal and Cruz (Carrillo) Villarreal.
Armando graduated from Bernardino Del Rosa School of Commerce Nuevo Laredo in 1946 with a degree in accounting.
In 1949 he began his 30+ years career in the Army. It was his life and love and he served proudly and with integrity until retiring in 1980. During that time he served one year in Korea and two years in Vietnam.
He also earned many medals, commendations and badges along the way, including the Korean Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; Parachutist Badge; National Defense Service Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea); Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Bronze Star Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster; Armed Forces Honor Medal 2nd Class; Meritorious Unit Commendation with 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster; Civil Actions Medal 1st Class with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster; Army Commendation Medal with 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster; German Parachutist Badge; Good Conduct Medal Clasp; Silver 4 Loops; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm; Meritorious Service Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster; Expert (Pistol); and Marksman (Rifle).
Upon retirement, he worked for a year in Ankara, Turkey, under a civil service contract. He then worked in the financing department of Scott & White Hospital while attending the University of Central Texas, whereupon he received his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 1989. He began working at the Gatesville Institutional Parole Office and worked there until February of 1999, when he decided to retire for good.
He didn’t stop life there; he jogged and exercised daily, running marathons as often as possible. He was an avid reader and continued to soak up knowledge until he was diagnosed with dementia prior to his death.
Mr. Villarreal was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo Villarreal of Nuevo Laredo, Cruz (Carrillo) Villarreal of Cerralvo Nuevo Leon and stepmother Rita J Villarreal of Nuevo Laredo; sister Alicia (Villarreal) Guajardo; and brother Pablo Villarreal.
He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Ilse Helene (Groh) Villarreal, with whom he locked eyes on a dance floor in a small town in Germany in 1958; his children, Sindey Brown of Austin, Armando Villarreal of Killeen, Marjorie Villarreal of Pflugerville, and Marco Villarreal and his wife Shawna Villarreal of Temple; his grandchildren, Sean Villarreal of Killeen, and Toni Harclerode of Houston; and many nieces and nephews in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.