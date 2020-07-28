Funeral services for Armanella Ivery, 54, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Armanella died July 19, 2020, in Temple.
She was born Nov. 10, 1965, in Monroe, Louisiana.
A viewing will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home, which is in charge of local arrangements.
