Arthur Hills

Memorial services for retired Sgt. Maj. Arthur Ernest Hills, 89, of Killeen will be 9:30 a.m. April 8 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at 11 a.m. April 8 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. He was of the Protestant faith.
Mr. Hills died Feb. 13, 2021, at the Temple VA hospital.
He was born Dec. 3, 1931, in Huntington, New York, where he was raised and educated.
He married the lovely Sun C. (Jeanie) Dillman in February 1964 in Clarence, New York.
He left Central High School and entered the U.S. Army in 1948. He underwent training at Camp Pickett, Virginia, with the 507th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 17th Airborne Division.
He served in Korea from August 1950 to March 1952; again in Korea from September 1960 to July 1962 And Vietnam from September 1970 to July 1971.
Other overseas tours were Germany (Occupation) 1953 to 1956; Turkey (NATO) October1966 to July 1970; again in Turkey (NATO) August 1972 to July 1977.
He attended the DLIWC branch of the Defense Language Institute June 1965 to June 1966, graduating second in his class of 26 for the Turkish language.
His last assignment was as the III Corps G5 Sergeant Major at Fort Hood from 1977 to 1978.
His awards and decorations include Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal w/Silver Clasp and 4 Loops, National Defense Service Medal w/1 OLC, Korean Service Medal w/1 silver and 2 bronze stars, Korean War Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), Vietnam Service Medal w/2 bronze stars, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm Unit Citation Badge, Meritorious Unit Citation Badge and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation Badge. He retired from the Army in December 1978.
He completed his second career in life and health insurance after more than 33 years as a general agent. He served as the National Veterans Service Officer of the Korean War Veterans Association, Inc., assisting veterans with their claims and appeals to VA and also acted as the Survivor Assistance Officer for the Retired Sergeants Major Assn., during the same period of time.
He was a Life Member of the VFW Post 9192, Life Member of the Disabled Americans Veterans Post 29, Past President of The Kiwanis Club of Greater Copperas Cove, Charter Life Member No. 005 of the Retired Sergeants Major Assn., Inc., and Past President and Charter Life Member of Chapter 222 of The Korean War Veterans Assn., Inc.
He was pre-deceased by his step-daughter Joyce Lee Abraham of Streamwood, Illinois, and daughter Jeanette Caulder of Florence, South Carolina. He lived in the Copperas Cove/Killeen area since 1977.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanie; sons, Bruce of Darmstadt, Germany. James of Powell, Tennessee, David of Las Vegas, John of Waxahachie; stepson Paul Dillman of Vancouver, British Columbia; daughters, Cindy Alcoze of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and Patricia Hills of Denver, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
