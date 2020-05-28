Arthur Junot

A funeral Mass for retired Brig. Gen. Arthur Joseph Junot, of Killeen, will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Interment will immediately follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Junot died May 21, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Sept. 9, 1929, to Arthur John Junot and Carrie Mae Roussel of Port Allen, Louisiana.
Arthur joined the Army in 1947 and served for 31 years with combat tours in Korea and Vietnam.
Other assignments included Virginia, Germany, Kansas, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Texas and Missouri.
He retired to Killeen in 1978.
His many awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and Combat Infantry Badge.
He received his Bachelor of Science degree in general education from the University of Omaha in Nebraska and a master’s degree in business administration from Shippensburg State College in Pennsylvania.
Art had many interests and activities both during and after military service. He loved to fly and worked as a crop duster early in his life and in the military earned a master rating in both fixed and rotary wing aircraft.
He was an ardent lover of the outdoors. Hunting and fishing took up much of his post retirement activities. He also scuba dived and sport parachuted.
After military retirement, he had additional business ventures, and he remained active in the greater Killeen and Fort Hood area.
Art was employed as the design engineer for Belvest Corporation and executive director for the Analysis and Services Corporation.
He and Nan formed Art’s Cajun Enterprises and performed contract government consulting in military systems.
Afterwards he served 10 years as the executive director for the First Cavalry Division Association. Art was also a licensed real estate broker.
Arthur continued to volunteer his time and services to the military and community by serving on the Bell County DWI Task Force, the Regional Airport Group, the Joint Killeen-Harker Heights-Bell County Airport Zoning Board, and two years as the district chairman of the Longhorn Council of Boy Scouts.
He spent many early and late hours seeing off and welcoming soldiers during deployments to Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.
Arthur was always a loving husband and dedicated family man.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Clara Ann “Nan” Byram; Debra Fontenot (Chris); Col. (Ret.) James Junot (Robin); Stephen Junot (Kelly); Col. (Ret.) Michael Junot (Keely); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his father; mother; brother, Francis, and oldest son, Glenn Paul Junot.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or The First Cavalry Division Association Scholarship Fund.
Special thanks to the staff at Luvida Memory Care, Visiting Angels and Seton Hospital for their special care and concern for Arthur and his family.
A viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. Recitation of the rosary will take place at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.