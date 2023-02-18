A graveside service for Arthur Mow, 71, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Mow died Feb. 8, 2023, in the presence of his family.
He was born July 1, 1951, in South Bend, Indiana, to Charles Richard Mow and Marjorie Ann Mow.
Art was a strong, devoted and loving husband, dad, bonus dad, brother, uncle and papa. He worked in the IT field as a programmer/analyst and manager at Scott & White, Siemens and CGI for many years prior to retiring in 2017.
Mr. Mow was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Mow; son, Paul Mow; two bonus sons, Brandon Cox, and Tyler Cox and fiancée Caitlyn Hancock; brother John Mow and wife Connie; two grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
