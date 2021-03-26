Services for Arturo “Chico” Solis Sr., 68, beloved father, brother “Popo”, and friend, of Killeen, will be at 1:30 p.m. April 5 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Chapel with the Rev. El Kaeo officiating.
Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Solis died March 20, 2021. He was born May 16, 1952, in San Antonio.
Born to Benito and Josephina Solis, he was the fourth of 12 children.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, sister Anita Gomez and granddaughter Aisalyn Leilani Hull.
He is survived by sons Arturo Solis, Jr. and Miguel I. Solis, and daughters, Josefa Solis and Cruzita Solis. He had 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, six brothers and five sisters, four aunts and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arturo served in the U.S. Army, was a Vietnam war veteran and was awarded the Purple Heart. In addition, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a semi-tractor trailer truck driver, transferring large quantities of mail.
Arturo “Chico” leaves behind many joyous memories and tons of laughter and will be severely missed.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., April 5 at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.