Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Arvin Howington, 80, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will be later at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Howington died July 30, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Tazewell, Virginia.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Howington; daughter, Janice Zavala and her husband, Joe; sons, Dwayne Howington and his wife, Debbie, and Lloyd Howington; siblings, Shirley Cooper, Bill Murray, Bob Murray, Mae Carroll, Bernice Huggins and Tim Murray; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.