A Mass of Christian Burial for Ascencion Garcia, 92, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road in Copperas Cove, with burial following at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Garcia died on Jan. 4, 2022, at home in Copperas Cove surrounded by her family.
Ascencion was born on May 12, 1929, in Fort Stockton, Texas, to the late Braulio and Francisca Martinez Gomez.
As a young child, Ascencion “Chona” worked alongside her father and siblings in the cotton fields of far West Texas. At the age of 10, Ascencion went to live with her sister, Chavela in Mertzon, Texas. Ascencion always referred to her sister Chavela as her second mother. While living in Mertzon, at the age of 18, she met and married Juan Flores. They had six children (Eva, Adan, Reimundo, Elma, Emily, and Juan “Johnny”).
A few years later, promising work opportunities brought them to the Killeen area.
At the unfortunate and young age of 29, she became a widow with six children, her youngest being only 1 month old.
Ascencion was a very dedicated mother and knew she had to provide for her children. She worked very hard, working two to three jobs to support her family, and never accepted assistance. Working long hours and several jobs, usually earning well below minimum wages, she set a goal to purchase a house for her family. In 1961, she bought the house the family all call home on Hill Street in Copperas Cove.
Although they might not have had a lot of fine things, her kids never did without a warm meal, clothes on their back, and a roof over their heads.
Later while working in Killeen, Ascencion married Felipe Garcia and they had three children together (Marta, Olga, and Felipe Jr.).
They were happily married for 55 years until he passed away in 2015. They were the best of friends and did everything together, working on the plumbing in the house, painting bedrooms, or fixing the washer machine.
They always tried to sit at the kitchen table and share a meal and a laugh. The meal consisted of frijoles, tortillas, and chile.
Ascencion worked for Copperas Cove School District as a custodian for over 20 years and was well known in her community. Even after she retired, she would still go back to substitute and work part-time jobs.
Ascencion also worked on Fort Hood many years at the dining facilities, Darnall Army Hospital, and several buildings on base.
Her faith in God and lots of prayers helped her through many hard times in life.
She was a devoted Catholic, who prayed her Rosary daily, and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She loved collecting Rosaries from all over the world.
Ascencion and Felipe graciously raised many of their grandchildren. They also helped many family members when in need of a place to stay, a warm meal, or financial assistance.
They showed people true kindness and the meaning of compassion and grace. Their home knew no strangers.
Ascencion was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Juan Flores, Sr. and Felipe Garcia, Sr.; son, Adan Flores; daughter, Elma Flores; siblings, Manuel Gomez, Ysabel “Chavela” Montez, Francisca Martinez, Braulio Gomez, Ricardo Gomez, and Luisa Ramos.
Ascencion is survived by her children, Eva Olivas, Reimundo Flores and wife, Viola, Emily Flores, Juan M. Flores, Jr. and wife, Rita, Marta Garcia and husband, Hector Perez, Olga Garcia, Felipe S. Garcia Jr., and wife, Shannon; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was proud to be the matriarch of six generations.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday with a Rosary following at 6:30 p.m. at Viss Family Funeral, 1614 S. FM 116 in Copperas Cove.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
