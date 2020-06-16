Funeral services for Ash Donovan Wright, 1, of Kempner will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Interment services will follow at Smith Cemetery in Kempner.
Ash died June 11, 2020.
He was born February 3, 2019, in Houston to Joseph and Margaret Wright.
Ash was a very happy child who loved to laugh and smile regardless of what he was going through. He was feisty and always had his own way of doing things. Ash enjoyed the ocean and loved looking at and talking to different sea animals on his television. His favorite YouTube show was Badanamu.
Ash is survived by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Wright of Kempner; his twin brother, Rhys William Wright and older brother, Lucas Orion Wright, both of Kempner; maternal grandmother, Theresa Smart and her husband, Larry, of Gatesville; maternal grandfather, Dewayne Harvey of Stephenville; four uncles, three aunts, numerous cousins and countless friends from around the world.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Contributions in Ash’s memory may be made to Project Joy and Hope.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Wright family.
