Funeral services for Ashley Dawn Cummings, 34, of Copperas Cove will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Services will be live-streamed on our Facebook. Burial will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery. Guests are encourages to come prepared to share a story about Ashley.
Ms. Cummings died on Sept. 20, 2021, in Killeen. Ashley was born on Feb. 23, 1987, in Houlton, Maine to Carla (Smith) Cummings and Troy Cummings. The Army brought them to Central Texas in 1995. Ashley was a member of the 2005 graduating class of Shoemaker High School. In high school, Ashley played volleyball, was involved in DECCA, and worked at the Copperas Cove Nursing home. She didn’t miss a high school dance if she could help it, she truly loved to dance. After high school, she worked on Fort Hood at Carl R. Darnell Army Hospital then transitioned to Solder Readiness Preparation also on Fort Hood.
Ashley loved being a Mom to her daughter, Alivia, and her three Yorkies. She loved shopping, spending time at the beaches, family gatherings, and holidays. She was a great friend to many, a very big-hearted, loving, and caring person, she would give her last of anything as long as her daughter didn’t go without.
Ashley was preceded in death by her grandfather, Carl Smith; uncle, Thomas Smith; cousin, (CJ) Carla Smith and nephew, Aiden Leydig.
Ashley is survived by her parents, Carla Cummings, Troy Cummings; daughter, Alivia Laury; her partner, Antoine Laury “Big Daddy”; three sisters, Amanda Cummings, Robynne Rogers and husband, Timothy, Natasha Havens; one brother, Brandon Cummings; nieces, Khloe and Annavaya; and three nephews, Ethan, Maddox, and Nolan; and her grandparents, Ella Smith, William Cummings, Elaine and Al George; and many aunts, uncles, friends, coworkers and a very special friend, Anna Childers.
Viss Family Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
