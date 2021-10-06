Funeral services for Ashley Dawn Randall, 40, of Killeen will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at United Methodist Church in Florence. Ms. Randell died on Oct. 2, 2021. She was born Dec. 15, 1980, to William Frances Randall and Patricia Ann Hosman in Killeen.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of the arrangements.
