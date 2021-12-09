Funeral services for Aubrey H. “Curly” Quinn, 87, of Temple will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Academy. Burial will follow at Reed’s Lake Cemetery.
Mr. Quinn died Dec. 8, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 23, 1934, in Stringtown, Texas.
Visitation will be held at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
