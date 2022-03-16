Funeral services for Aubry Ray Farris, 85, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Farris died March 10, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1936, to Oscar Nelson and Ready Gallaway Farris in Coryell County.
He was raised in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1954. He moved to Dallas and attended Draughon’s Business College.
He met the love of his life, Martha Campbell, at First Baptist Church of Dallas. They were married in November 1963. Aubry had two children, Alecia Renee Farris and Aubry Ray Farris II, whom he adored.
In 1956, Aubry joined James A Smith Masonic Lodge #395. He also joined the Scottish Rite Bodies and became a Shriner. In 1989 he was elected to the Karem Divan and served as Potentate in 1993. He obtained his 33rd Degree in 2011.
In 1969, Aubry and Martha purchased his first Dairy Queen in Killeen. He spent the next 33 years owning and operating Farris Dairy Queens in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Burnet and Lampasas. Aubry completed a 15-year management contract for the Dairy Queens in Odessa, Texas in, 1984. In 2002, Aubry sold his business and retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas “Felix” Farris.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha; daughter Renee of Bertram; and son Ray (Jessica) of Liberty Hill. Grandsons, Trinity Crow, Paden (Cassie) Crow and Johnathan Steadman; Great-Grandsons, Jett, Ace, and Connor. Sister-in-law, Sibyl Farris; a nephew, Stanley Farris; and two nieces, Debbie Millsap and Becky Holcomb.
Honorary pallbearers are the 2022 Karem Divan and the Karem Cabiri.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
