Augusta Taylor

Services for Augusta L. Taylor, 88, of Copperas Cove will be held at noon Friday at Unity Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Taylor died Nov. 28, 2021, in Copperas Cove/
He was born on March 28, 1953, in Sinton, Texas.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the church prior to the funeral service.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
