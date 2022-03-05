Barbara Bacon

Graveside services for Barbara Ann Horton Bacon, 89, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Killeen Memorial Park with First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Randy Wallace officiating.
Mrs. Bacon died March 3, 2022.
She was born March 20, 1932, in La Junta, Colo., to Fain and Lillian Horton.
In 1950, Mrs. Bacon graduated from Killeen High School, where she was a cheerleader. On Christmas Eve of that year, she married Wayne Harvey Bacon Jr. They had four children. Mrs. Bacon could always be seen in the stands during Killeen High School football games watching her daughters perform at halftime and her son play offense for the Kangaroos. She also supported the FFA, of which her youngest son was a member.
Mrs. Bacon enjoyed attending her grandkids’ activities and always looked forward to visits from her great-grandchildren.
For seven decades, Mrs. Bacon cherished the friendship and support she received from the ladies in Birthday Club. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Killeen.
Mrs. Bacon was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, her parents, granddaughter Mandy Gilliam, and brother Pastor Gene Horton and his wife Phynetta.
She is survived by her children Connie Gilliam and husband Steve of Salado, Jan Watts and husband Charlie of Austin, Wayne Bacon and wife Kellie of Killeen, and Rocky Bacon of Killeen. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and spouses; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.