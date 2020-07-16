A memorial service for Barbara Lynn Bozeman, 55, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Bozeman died July 13, 2020, at AdventHealth in Killeen from complications after suffering a stroke.
She was born June 19, 1965, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Patricia (Pelley) Exferd and Richard Getty.
Barbara graduated high school at Richland Northeast, Columbia, South Carolina, with the class of 1983.
After high school she met the love of her life, Andrew Bozeman, in Columbia. Barbara and Andrew celebrated 37 years of marriage in January.
Barbara was a homemaker and military spouse, proudly traveling with her husband to assignments at Fort Stewart, Georgia; Schweinfurt, Germany; Stuttgart, Germany; and Fort Hood. She cared for her family and supported her husband through many deployments. She loved life and lived for her children.
She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Getty, of Avilla, Missouri.
Survivors include her husband, Andrew (Drew) Bozeman of Copperas Cove; sons Richard D. Bozeman, Oliver P. Bozeman of Norfolk, Virginia, and Christopher Bozeman of Copperas Cove; mother Patricia (Pelley) Exferd and stepfather George Exferd of Killeen; stepmother Linda Getty of Avilla, Missouri; sisters Jennifer Getty of Athens, Alabama, and Mary Hogan of Westland, Michigan, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
