Graveside services for Barbara Crawford will be 10 am Saturday at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Crawford died on Aug. 5, 2023, in Belton. She was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Sarasota, Florida, to Sheridan and Ruth Stehle. She spent her childhood in Florida.
She married William “Bill” Crawford in Bradenton, Florida. She embraced the life of a military wife.
She loved traveling through Europe and the United States while Bill completed his military assignments. Their last assignment was Ft. Hood (Cavazos).
She worked for KISD as a Reading Interventionist at Pershing Park Elementary School. After retirement, she and Bill traveled through the U.S. visiting all of the National Parks and attending various P.O.W. conventions. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and needlework.
Barbara and her husband, Bill Crawford, were co-founders of Crawford Bowers Funeral Homes in 1972.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and grandsons Jason and Aaron Crawford; and a dear companion, Clark Jones.
She is survived by her son David (Royce Ann) of Killeen; daughter Pam Mikles (Don) of Belton, daughter Valerie Crawford of Killeen; her grandson Kyle Mikles of Belton, grandson Rowdy Zett (Carrie) of San Antonio, granddaughter Kelly Mach (Stephen) of Temple, grandson Gage (Chevaly) Coddington of Charlotte, N.C.; great-grandsons Everett and Carter Mach and great-granddaughter Maveryck Mikles.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Heather Vann, Sara, Isabel, Angela, Ashley, Elizabeth, Crystal, Lucretia, and staff of Stoney Brook and Katelin with Enhabit.
The family will host a visitation and reception Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
