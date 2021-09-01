A celebration of life ceremony for Barbara Elizabeth Rheinheimer, 79, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1204 Edgefield Street in Killeen.
Mrs. Rheinheimer died Aug. 27, 2021.
She was born April 21, 1942.
Barbara was active at the Bob Gilmore Senior Center. She loved to play cards with the seniors, and she loved the scrapbook and card classes offered at the center.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, Walter Rheinheimer.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathie Holt, Dawn Benson, Maryann Jackson and adopted daughter Misty Murray, as well as her sons, Walter and Eric Rheinheimer, sister Patricia Wright, 15 grand-children and 25 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.