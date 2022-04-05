No services are planned for Barbara Gee, 90, of Harker Heights.
Mrs. Gee died March 29, 2022, at her son’s residence.
She was born Jan. 26, 1932, in Michelsdorf, Germany to Johann Fuchs and Maria (Raab) Fuchs.
She came to Canada by boat in 1953 and made her way to the U.S. soon after, where she met the love of her life, George Gee, and they wed on Sept. 5, 1956, in Tyler. She became a U.S. citizen in 1961.
Barbara retired from the U.S. Army Officer’s Club in Fort Hood, where she worked from 1969 to 1989. She resided in Harker Heights until her passing.
She enjoyed a good game of shuffleboard where she played competitively on a team at the Killeen VFW. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Johann Fuchs; mother, Maria (Raab) Fuchs; husband, George Gee; and many siblings.
She is survived by her children, Donna Gee Fuchs (Martin), Terry Gee (Kelli) and Mark Gee (Tina); her grandchildren, Tessa Daughtery, Chad Gee, Ananda Wilkinson, Allie Reynolds, Dani Finelli, JJ Hough, Donny Gee, Shawna Skelton, Hayden Gee, Jordan Newbern and Taylor Yarbrough; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Barbara has asked anyone who wishes to make donations in Barbara’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements,
