A visitation for Barbara J. (Orenzuk) Casto, 74, of Harker Heights, will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will be private at the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Casto died April 23, 2020. She was born March 13, 1946, in Steubenville, Ohio.
For more information, please visit www.heritagefuneralhome.com.
