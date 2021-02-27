Barbara Mashburn

A celebration of life service for Barbara Ann Dilbeck Mashburn, 81, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights with Pastor Jimmy Towers officiating.
Mrs. Mashburn died Feb. 18, 2021, after a battle with COPD, at home surrounded by family.
She was born June 21, 1939, in Clinton, Oklahoma, to the late Henry and Evelyn Dilbeck.
She lived in Fairfield until the age of 8, then, as an Army “brat” moved to San Antonio, Fort Leavenworth, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Anchorage, Alaska, Rosepine, Louisiana, and finally Killeen, Texas, which is where she met Barton Mashburn.
In August of 1957 they eloped to Oklahoma. In August of the following year, Cheryl was born, then Cyndi in December of 1960.
Because she moved around so much as a child, she was determined her children would not.
Barbara enjoyed people, was a quick study, and loved bowling, playing softball, fishing, and dancing.
In 1964, she began her 37-year career with the local telephone company.
During that time she helped Barton run Mashburn Auto Sales and served in leadership roles in the ABWA, Blue Bonnet Pioneer Club, and The Telephone Legends Club.
After retiring, Barbara served 10 years as secretary at her beloved church, Lifeway Fellowship, where she touched the lives of many.
Barbara was a fighter, having survived breast cancer in her 70s. She was a fierce advocate for her children and grandchildren whom she loved deeply.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Lee Dilbeck and Barbara Evelyn Gilpin Dilbeck.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, James Barton Mashburn; daughters, Cheryl Cheeseman (Danny), and Cynthia Mashburn both of Belton; stepson James Lechler (Paige) of Marble Falls and stepdaughter Susan Hodges (Ronald) of Margate, England; nine grandchildren, Bart Dorn, Ryan Vanecek, Doug Dorn, and Riley Vanecek all from Belton, Luke Lechler (Megan) of Dallas, Abbie Floyd (R.B. Floyd) also of Dallas, Lucie Blye (Adam) of Cedar Park, Andrew Hodges (Kirstie) of Canterbury, England, and Joseph Hodges of Margate, England; and 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers are Victor Mashburn, Scott Mashburn, Mitch Connell, Matthew Connell, Linda James Boubel, Bobby James, Ricky James, and Bimbo Castleman.
Barbara will be cremated. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
We are going to be lost, because she is no longer here to tell us what to do.
