Barbara Turner

Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Barbara Ann Turner, 70, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurnment with military honors will be 3 p.m. March 29 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Turner died March 13, 2021, in Temple.
She was born Aug. 17, 1950, in Opelika, Alabama.
A viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
