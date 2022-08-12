Becky C. Williams

Services for Becky C. (Richardson) Williams, 52, of Killeen are pending with Paradise Funeral Home in Dallas.
Ms. Williams died Aug. 10, 2022, in Dallas. She was born Sept. 24, 1969, in Akron, Ohio, to Rev. Joseph L. Richardson Sr. and Ella F. (Hayes) Richardson.
She moved to Killeen in 2018, where she became a member of Open Fire International Fellowship in 2019 under Pastor Lincoln Coffre. She loved working with children and worked as a teacher within the child care arena for several years. She was last employed with Open Fire International Fellowship where she enjoyed teaching the children about Jesus.
She leaves behind the her three children: two sons, Ralphael Williams of Killeen and Lamarr (Lanelle) Williams of Akron, Ohio; and a devoted daughter, Alexandra Williams of Akron, Ohio; She also leaves behind two brothers, Joseph Jr. of Lancaster, Calif., and Cornelius of Killeen; two sisters, Rachell Richardson and Naomi Sorrell, both of Killeen; two granddaughters, Skye Williams and Khristina Williams; and three grandsons, Lamarr Jr,, Levi and Landan Williams, all from Akron, Ohio.
