Interment for S.B. Brown, 93, of Spring Branch, will be at 3 p.m. today in the Killeen Cemetery.
Ben Brown died Nov. 28, 2020, in San Antonio.
He was born April 27, 1927, to Berta and SB Brown in Mesquite. He was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. He married Doris Marie Thornton on April 7, 1950. They were longtime residents of Killeen where they owned and operated the Hiway Garage. After declining health, they moved with their daughter in Spring Branch.
Survivors include his wife, Doris; sister, Nelda Mansfield of Killeen; sons, Larry Cabaniss of Spring, Benny Brown of Belton; daughters Connie Heidbreder of Spring Branch, Bonnie Beck of Arlington; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
