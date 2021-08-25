Services for Benita Doris McCanne, 74 of Temple, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Assembly of God Church in Troy, with Brother Abshier officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Assembly of God Church in Troy.
