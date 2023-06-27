Funeral services for Bernadette “Bea” Therese Anglin, 83, will be held at noon Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Anglin died June 17, 2023, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Funeral services for Bernadette “Bea” Therese Anglin, 83, will be held at noon Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Anglin died June 17, 2023, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy.
She was born to Augusta and Marie Gillet in France on Aug. 8, 1939.
She married the love of her life, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Oliver Anglin, in 1957.
She taught herself English by exchanging letters with Oliver during his deployments. As a proud Army wife, Bea spent many years residing in Germany, Georgia and Texas, where she was actively involved in the First Wives’ Club. Bea became a proud citizen of the United States in September of 1978.
The Anglins made Killeen their home in 1975. Bernadette was the owner of Bea’s Daycare, where she cared for and adored hundreds of children over a span of 41 years before retiring.
Bea loved caring and cooking for her family and friends. She enjoyed sitting on the porch in the evenings and a good game of Bingo. Bea traveled to France frequently throughout the years to visit her six brothers and extended family. She also loved to talk about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to anyone that would listen.
Bea was strong in her Catholic faith and her family finds comfort in knowing that she is now with her Heavenly Father.
Her love of life and others did not cease upon her passing after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bea is preceded in death by her parents, Augusta and Marie Gillet; her loving husband of 34 years, Oliver Anglin; her brothers, Ernest Gillet (Angèle) and Jean-Michel Gillet (Lucienne); her sister-in-laws, Yolanda Gillet, and Bernadette Gillet; and her great-granddaughter, Kylie Pruitt.
She is survived by four brothers, Denis Gillet (Charline), Marcel Gillet (Paulette), Rene Gillet, and Jean-Marie Gillet; her two children, Daniel Anglin (Rachael) and Nancy Pruitt (Brian); her grandchildren, Tiffany Burrell (Marcel), Stephanie Glasgow (Michael), Robert Martinez (Sonia), Danielle Hunt (Kyle), Marlee Lewandowski (Ethan) and Grant Pruitt (Sara); her ten great-grandchildren who she was lovingly called “Mere-Mere” by and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. A rosary service will begin at 7 p.m.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.