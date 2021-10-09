Bernice Chlub

Funeral Mass for Bernice Francis (Citterman) Chlub, 85, of Killeen, will be at noon Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Chlub died Oct. 5, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
She was born July 4, 1936, in Ivanhoe, Minnesota, to Joseph and Agnes (Friske) Citterman.
On June 5, 1956, Bernice was united in marriage to Roy Chlub at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Wilno, Minnesota.
In 2007, Bernice and Roy retired to Killeen.
She was an active member of the retirement community she lived at. She helped coordinate the craft club, making holiday crafts for parties and dinners.
Bernice had numerous friends that would meet for morning coffee at the club house, go out to eat, play Skip Bo and share stories.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.
